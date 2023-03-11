Guizhou Province invites Shanghai residents to holiday

Guizhou Province is seeking business investment in its cultural and tourist programs, and also inviting Shanghai residents to appreciate its enchanting spring scenery.

Southwest China's Guizhou Province is seeking business investment in its cultural and tourist programs, and also inviting Shanghai residents to appreciate its enchanting spring scenery and leisure vacation lifestyle.

Guizhou's springtime tour special offers were unveiled in Shanghai during a promotion event on Friday.

Based on the preferential policy, tourists are able to enjoy half-price admission at 70 A-level tourist attractions, 129 starred hotels and 101 minsu (Chinese version of B&B) in the province through April 28.

Vehicles entering Guizhou from elsewhere will enjoy half toll payment on expressways inside Guizhou via electronic toll collection services.

Shanghai and Guzihou have deep bonds, huge cooperation potential and broad development outlook in terms of their distinctive cultural and tourist resources, said Zhao Jiaming, director of Shanghai Publicity Department, during the event.

A new chapter of cooperation between Shanghai and Guizhou will be unfolded and inject new vitality into domestic and international tourism development, said Zhao.

Lu Yongzheng, director of Guizhou Province Publicity Department, invited residents in the Yangtze River Delta region to experience Guizhou's picturesque spring scenery and splendid and colorful culture, and businesses to invest in Guizhou.

Guizhou's sightseeing and extreme sports industries are worth investment, and the province is creating a convenient and international business environment with efficient and accessible services offered, he added.

Shanghai Tower Construction & Development Co Ltd and Guizhou Tourism Investment Holding (Group) Co Ltd signed a cooperation agreement during the event.