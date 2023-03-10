City of Rongcheng offers rustic tourism with natural coastal beauty

On the eastern tip of Shandong Peninsula, Rongcheng is a unique coastal destination with dotted islets and natural beauty. It offers easily accessible tourism with a rustic charm.

Ti Gong

Rongcheng, a city in east China's Shandong Province, is seeking business investment on a raft of cultural and tourism programs in Shanghai on Friday, eying development of its health care-oriented tourism industry.

On the eastern tip of Shandong Peninsula, Rongcheng boasts 115 islands and islets, and it's developing a coastal leisure resort tourism destination city with a number of cultural and tourism health-care industry projects mushrooming.

Eighteen cultural and tourist programs of the city were promoted in Shanghai, luring business investment.

During the event, eight cooperative programs were signed, involving the fishing tourism area of Shidao Island and a life science and technology center at Haoyunjiao Tourism Resort.

Ti Gong

Rongcheng has launched a number of new tourist items such as seabird-watching camps, marine environmental protection research tours and migratory bird study tours.

The city's spring tourism activities include sunrise appreciation at Chengshantou, a peak on the east of Chengshan Mountains, Chezhu Ditch, a site recommended for shutterbugs with swan scenery, and a seafood banquet at Yandunjiao Village.

Rongcheng has developed a self-driving coastal tour route stringing more than 90 percent of the city's cultural and tourism resources such as 60-plus rural village tourism attractions, more than 30 scenic spots, seven fishing bases and 12 marine ranches.

The city is stepping up construction of recreational vehicle sites, camping sites and RV (recreational vehicle) parks this year with tailoring self-driving tour products developed to enrich travelers' experience, its cultural and tourism authorities said.

Since 2022, about 70 percent of tourists visiting the city were self-driving tourists or those making RV tours.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong