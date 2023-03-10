Chuzhou and Shanghai ink tourist promotion agreements

Chuzhou City, in Anhui Province, and Shanghai's Yangpu District signed an agreement to promote tourism between the cities.

Cities in the Yangtze River Delta region are enhancing their promotion campaigns to facilitate a tourism recovery in the post-COVID era.



Chuzhou City, in neighboring Anhui Province, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Yangpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau on Thursday.

The agreement calls on the two sides to enhance cooperation in route development and resource sharing related to culture and tourism.

In Shanghai, more than 30 Chuzhou cultural and tourist initiatives were promoted.

Chuzhou can be reached from Shanghai by high-speed rail in just 90 minutes.

According to the cultural and tourism authorities of Chuzhou, this is the best time of year to appreciate flowers.

Ti Gong

Red plum blossoms are in full bloom and provide a visual feast, including Langya Mountain, Chuzhou Library, Guanyin Lake Plum Blossom Garden and Mingguang Nanhu Lake.

A number of new routes have been created.

A route through Fengyang County that passes through Jiushan Cave, a karst cave with 500 million years of geological history, Xiaogang Village with farming parks, Mingzhongdu Heritage Park, and Wuyao Village is being recommended.

A two-day trip taking in the scenic areas of Langya Mountain, Songcheng Food Street, Baling Lake Ecological Tourism Scenic Area, and Jinggang Camping and Recreational Vehicle Site, where a bonfire party will be held, is recommended for those who prefer self-driving.

Chuzhou received 21 million tourists in 2017 and earned 18 billion yuan (US$2.58 billion) from tourism in 2022.

"The cultural and tourism promotion aims to further boost cooperation between Shanghai and Chuzhou and accelerate in-depth integration of the delta region with culture and tourism serving as the belt," said Su Hong, vice mayor of Chuzhou.