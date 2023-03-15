﻿
Sincerity needed to bring China-US relations back to right track: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
The US side should show sincerity, work with China to take concrete actions to help bring China-US relations back to the right track, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to media reports, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the United States would expect to have a call in the coming weeks between the US and Chinese presidents.

"China and the United States maintain necessary communication," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing when replying to a relevant question.

He added that China believes the value and significance of communication lies in enhancing mutual understanding and managing differences. Communication should not be carried out for the sake of communication.

"The US side should show sincerity, work with China to take concrete actions to help bring China-US relations back to the right track," Wang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
