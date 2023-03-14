﻿
China to resume issuing all types of visas to foreigners from March 15

Visa authorities stationed abroad will resume issuing various types of visas for foreigners.
In order to further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreigners, the following adjustments will be made to the visa and entry policy for foreigners coming to China starting from March 15, 2023, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy in the United States on Tuesday.

1. Chinese visa that was issued before March 28, 2020, and remains valid will be reactivated.

2. Visa authorities stationed abroad will resume issuing various types of visas for foreigners.

3. Chinese port visa authorities will resume the examination and issuance of various types of port visas.

4. Resume visa-free entry to Hainan Province, visa-free cruise to Shanghai, visa-free entry to Guangdong Province for tourist groups of foreigners from Hong Kong and Macau, and visa-free entry to Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, for ASEAN tour groups.

﻿
