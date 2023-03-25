﻿
News / Nation

Profits of China's home appliance sector surge 19.9 pct in 2022

Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
China's home appliance sector logged robust growth in 2022, with its profits soaring 19.9 percent year on year, industry data shows.
Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0

China's home appliance sector logged robust growth in 2022, with its profits soaring 19.9 percent year on year, industry data shows.

During the period, the sector's combined operating revenue rose 1.1 percent year on year to 1.75 trillion yuan (about 255.95 billion yuan), and the total profits reached 141.8 billion yuan, according to the China Household Electrical Appliances Association.

The rapid profit growth was powered by the acceleration of mid- and high-end transformation of the sector and multiple measures to reduce costs.

Emerging products have become new growth points in the sector. The market scale of dishwashers, clothes dryers, integrated stoves, and floor washers, among others, continued to expand, which largely drove the growth of the home appliance sector.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     