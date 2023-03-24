Chinese defense ministry urges US to stop provocative behavior

China on Friday urged the US to cease its provocative behavior after a US guided-missile destroyer trespassed into China's territorial waters on Friday.

China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the United States to cease its provocative behavior after a US guided-missile destroyer trespassed into China's territorial waters off Xisha Islands again on Friday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command tracked and monitored the US guided-missile destroyer USS Milius in accordance with the law and warned it off, said Tan Kefei, a defense ministry spokesperson, in a statement.

The intrusion has seriously undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea and severely violated China's sovereignty and security as well as international law, Tan said, warning of grave consequences if the US side continues its provocation.

"The PLA will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea," he said.