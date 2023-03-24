Children's book fair welcomes 10th anniversary

The 10th Shanghai International Children's Book Fair will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from November 17 to 19.

The 10th Shanghai International Children's Book Fair will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from November 17 to 19. The organizing committee released the main visual artwork and 10th anniversary logo on Thursday.

As a leading exhibition of children's publishing and related industries in the Asia-Pacific region, this year's fair is expected to have international exhibitors, publishers, and guests from more than 30 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Canada, the United States, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan and Brazil.

The special themed exhibition area will once again set up, with three exhibition and communication areas concerning the Bolonga Best Children's Book Publisher Award, the Strega Prize for Children's Literature, and the copyright center.

Data shows that in 2012, the proportion of children's books in the retail market was less than 20 percent; in 2016, children's books have become the largest category of book sales in China, accounting for 23.25 percent; by 2022 this number has increased to 28.62 percent.

This year's children's book fair will hold a 10th anniversary theme forum, focused on the development and achievements of the children's book market in the past 10 years, looking at future trends and directions, and better serving the internationalization of domestic children's book publishing.