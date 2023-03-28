Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou visits Sun Yat-sen mausoleum in Nanjing

A delegation led by former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou visited the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Tuesday morning.

Ma, also the former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, presented a floral basket to the statue of Sun Yat-sen in the sacrifice hall of the mausoleum. Then the delegation observed a minute of silence.

Ma and some members of the delegation paid their respects to Sun in the coffin chamber.

Ma wrote an inscription meaning "Peace, endeavor, revitalizing China" in commemoration.