Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou visits Sun Yat-sen mausoleum in Nanjing

Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
A delegation led by former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou visited the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Tuesday morning.
Ma Ying-jeou (middle) writes an inscription meaning "Peace, endeavor, revitalizing China" in commemoration.

Ma Ying-jeou pays tribute during his visit to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, China, on March 28.

A delegation led by former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou visited the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Tuesday morning.

Ma, also the former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, presented a floral basket to the statue of Sun Yat-sen in the sacrifice hall of the mausoleum. Then the delegation observed a minute of silence.

Ma and some members of the delegation paid their respects to Sun in the coffin chamber.

Ma wrote an inscription meaning "Peace, endeavor, revitalizing China" in commemoration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
