Shenzhen promotes cruise trips to Shanghai visitors

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:30 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
The city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, is promoting cruise trips to Shanghai residents for the five-day May Day holiday.
Ti Gong

Coastal scenery of Shenzhen

Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, has launched a cruise market warm-up campaign in Shanghai for the five-day May Day holiday.

The cruise ship CM-Yidun, operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, left Shenzhen on March 19 and arrived in Shanghai on Sunday. On the same day, Shanghai's domestic cruise tours resumed from Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal in Hongkou District.

It takes passengers to savor the glamor of China's intangible cultural heritages and appreciate the charming scenery along the coastal areas between Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province and Shenzhen.

The ship will tap other domestic and overseas routes, and a number of cruise tours have been operated in Shenzhen, sailing around Shenzhen Bay, Qianhai Bay and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, said Yang Yongqun, councillor of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Administration of Shenzhen, in Shanghai on Monday.

Yang said cruise trip has become a brilliant tourism offering for the city.

Ti Gong

Floral landscape of Shenzhen

Shenzhen is deep in the construction of the China Cruise Tourism Development Experimental Zone.

The city released new cultural and tourist experiences for this year in Shanghai on Monday to attract tourists.

Shenzhen Airlines also resumed flights to London on Sunday.

The Nantou Ancient City has been renovated into a cultural urban innovation block, showcasing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area culture, food and industry.

Adventure Hill, a new theme area of Shenzhen Happy Valley, is scheduled to open this year.

The park will have eight theme areas and 100 items.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongkou
Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
