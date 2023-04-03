﻿
China to hold annual summit to promote digital development

Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2023-04-03
The 6th Digital China Summit will take place in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province from April 27 to 28, said the organizers Monday.
Xinhua
The 6th Digital China Summit will take place in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province from April 27 to 28, said the organizers Monday.

The summit is co-sponsored by authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the National Development and Reform Commission, and the provincial government of Fujian.

Arranged events will reflect China's plan for the overall layout of the country's digital development unveiled in February, Cao Shumin, deputy head of the CAC, told a press conference.

An exhibition will be held as part of the summit to display the latest achievements and successful practices of digitalization on 11 fronts highlighted in the February plan, including digital infrastructure, the economy, and society, said Cao.

The summit will also include a digital product exposition as a trading platform for global buyers and suppliers.

China has pledged effective interconnectivity in digital infrastructure, a significantly improved digital economy, and breakthroughs in digital technology innovation, according to the plan.

﻿
