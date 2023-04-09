Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives

Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province released a tourism card in Shanghai over the weekend to attract urban dwellers to the scenic region.

The card offers discounted accommodation at 26 boutique minsu (the Chinese version of bed and breakfasts) and cultural and tourism products at discounted prices.

It was presented to 10 chambers of commerce and enterprises in Shanghai, and will be delivered to Shanghai residents via travel agencies.

Travelers are invited to sleep under starry skies and beside mountain streams, wake to birdsong among the surrounding trees, savor delicious cuisines using local ingredients, and experience a poetic idyllic dwelling lifestyle in Lishui.

Lishui has been stepping up efforts to develop itself as a mountain leisure tourist resort destination with rural minsu in the spotlight, the city's culture and tourism authorities said.

Last year, it had registered 3,427 minsus which have formed an industry cluster in southwest Zhejiang, and they received 26.97 million visits by tourists through the year, reaping a tourism revenue of 2.72 billion yuan (US$396 million).

The city's rural tourism income grew more than 15 percent year on year over the past five years, generating wealth from green assets.

During the promotion in Shanghai, owners of some minsus in Lishui shared their stories.

Ideal for a convenient weekend getaway from Shanghai, Lishui is home to the Yunhe terraced rice fields, Longquan Mountain scenic area, the charming Guyan Huaxiang Town, and the Xiandu scenic area.

