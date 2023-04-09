﻿
News / Nation

Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province released a tourism card in Shanghai over the weekend to attract urban dwellers to the scenic region.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives
Ti Gong

Lishui City releases a B&B card in Shanghai.

Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province released a tourism card in Shanghai over the weekend to attract urban dwellers to the scenic region.

The card offers discounted accommodation at 26 boutique minsu (the Chinese version of bed and breakfasts) and cultural and tourism products at discounted prices.

It was presented to 10 chambers of commerce and enterprises in Shanghai, and will be delivered to Shanghai residents via travel agencies.

Travelers are invited to sleep under starry skies and beside mountain streams, wake to birdsong among the surrounding trees, savor delicious cuisines using local ingredients, and experience a poetic idyllic dwelling lifestyle in Lishui.

Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives
Ti Gong

A B&B in Lishui City.

Lishui has been stepping up efforts to develop itself as a mountain leisure tourist resort destination with rural minsu in the spotlight, the city's culture and tourism authorities said.

Last year, it had registered 3,427 minsus which have formed an industry cluster in southwest Zhejiang, and they received 26.97 million visits by tourists through the year, reaping a tourism revenue of 2.72 billion yuan (US$396 million).

The city's rural tourism income grew more than 15 percent year on year over the past five years, generating wealth from green assets.

During the promotion in Shanghai, owners of some minsus in Lishui shared their stories.

Ideal for a convenient weekend getaway from Shanghai, Lishui is home to the Yunhe terraced rice fields, Longquan Mountain scenic area, the charming Guyan Huaxiang Town, and the Xiandu scenic area.

Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives
Ti Gong

A B&B in Lishui.

Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives
Ti Gong

Lishui is a mountain leisure tourist resort destination.

Lishui City plays trump card with tourism incentives
Ti Gong

The promotion in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     