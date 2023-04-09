﻿
China's civil aviation sector maintains steady growth: report

  12:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Last month, daily domestic flights amounted to about 11,657 on average, surging 133.52 percent year on year, according to a report released by VariFlight.
China's civil aviation sector recorded steady growth in March, an industry report showed.

Last month, daily domestic flights amounted to about 11,657 on average, surging 133.52 percent year on year, according to a report released by VariFlight, a China-based civil aviation data service provider.

The figure also represented a 3-percent increase compared with the same period in 2019.

The number of average daily international flights stood at around 589, up 43.07 percent compared to the level registered in February.

Among the airports with an annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million people, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province handled the largest number of flights last month, while Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled the most international flights, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
