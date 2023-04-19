21 dead in hospital fire in Beijing's Fengtai District

Twenty-one people have been confirmed dead following a hospital fire in Beijing's Fengtai District on Tuesday, according to the district's fire and rescue department.

Firefighters received a report of a fire at an inpatient department building of Beijing Changfeng Hospital at 12:57pm. The fire was extinguished at 1:33pm, with 71 patients evacuated.

By 6pm, 21 people had been confirmed dead.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.