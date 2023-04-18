﻿
Shandong announces monthlong tourism events, with summer and spring itinerary

Shandong Province will host a number of tourism events over the coming months, with music, food festivals, fireworks, camping and more, tourism authorities announced in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

Weishan Lake in Jining City of Shandong Province

A number of activities from kite flying to music festivals are being held in east China's Shandong Province, its culture and tourism authorities said in Shanghai, with the start of monthlong promotional events in the city.

The province unveiled its spring and summer tourist itineraries in Shanghai on Sunday.

The 40th Weifang International Kite Festival beginning this weekend will feature a music festival, camping, a food festival, fireworks and exhibitions of intangible cultural heritages such as Weifang kites and nianhua, New Year's paintings in Weifang, known as the "capital of kites."

Ti Gong

Coastal city Weihai

The 2023 Huangbohai Midi Festival will be staged between April 29 and May 1 at the Tulip Garden in Huangbohai New Area.

In Fantawild Adventure in Tai'an, a music festival will be staged during the holiday as well.

During the promotional month in Shanghai, hotels from the Huazhu Group, a domestic hospitality giant, will set up display booths with Shandong's cultural and tourist products.

Ti Gong

Scenery of Yantai

Ti Gong

Weishan Lake

Ti Gong

Weihai

Ti Gong

Mount Laoshan

Source: SHINE
