Chinese astronauts interact with youths from SCO countries

Xinhua
  15:43 UTC+8, 2023-04-21
Young people from different countries raised questions for the Shenzhou-15 crew on various topics.
Xinhua
  15:43 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Chinese astronauts interact with youths from SCO countries
Xinhua

Young people from different countries raised questions for the Shenzhou-15 crew on various topics.

The Shenzhou-15 astronauts on board the orbiting Chinese Tiangong space station held an online video chat Thursday with youths in China, India, and other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Young people from different countries raised questions for the Shenzhou-15 crew on various topics, including diet, leisure activities, and how to overcome weightlessness on the space station.

Shenzhou-14 crewmate Cai Xuzhe also attended the event at the main venue in Beijing and shared stories about China's space exploration.

The astronauts encouraged the young who are interested in the space endeavor to master a comprehensive rich knowledge and skills.

"I hope that this event will 'sow the seeds of love for space'," said Cai.

Source: Xinhua
