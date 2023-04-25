﻿
News / Nation

China to drop pre-boarding PCR test for inbound travelers

  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Starting from April 29, all individuals traveling to China can now present an antigen test taken within 48 hours prior to boarding, instead of a PCR test.
Travelers to China can now present an antigen test taken within 48 hours prior to boarding, dropping a PCR test requirement.

In addition, airlines are no longer required to check pre-boarding PCR test results, according to the spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, on Tuesday.

"We also remind inbound and outbound travelers to monitor their health conditions before traveling, strictly comply with China's and local pandemic prevention requirements to ensure safe and happy travels and a safe return home," said Mao.

According to Mao, China will continue to scientifically optimize its prevention and control policies based on the pandemic situation, and better safeguard the safety, health, and orderly exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel.

