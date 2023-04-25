China likely to build first super-high-speed rail line between Shanghai and Hangzhou

The 150-kilometer railway is likely to bring the Hyperloop concept which Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally proposed in 2013 into reality.

China is most likely to construct the first-ever super-high-speed railway line that allows maglev trains to travel up to 1,000km per hour in a vacuum tunnel between Shanghai and Hangzhou, reported South China Morning Post on April 23.

Scientists have quantified and evaluated six demonstration lines with the most suitable construction conditions. Two affluent cities in the eastern coastal area ultimately stood out, according to the report which quoted a paper published in the Chinese journal Railway Standard Design.

The super-high-speed transport system uses vacuum-sealed tubes to transport passengers and cargo.

The paper identified the two coastal cities as the most suitable due to their high population density, strong economic activity, flat terrain, and high level of technological feasibility.



The project will provide significant economic potential and help China maintain its leading position in high-speed railway technology, the report said.

Several other candidate lines have also been considered, including the Beijing-Shijiazhuang, Guangzhou-Shenzhen, and Chengdu-Chongqing lines.



The Beijing-Shijiazhuang line will connect the capital city and Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, thus connecting the two main cities in the north and relieving pressure on the existing transportation routes of the Chinese capital.

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen line will link two important economic and manufacturing hubs in the Pearl River Delta region and aid in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The Chengdu-Chongqing line will connect two major cities in western China, which is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.