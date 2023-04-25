﻿
News / Nation

China likely to build first super-high-speed rail line between Shanghai and Hangzhou

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
The 150-kilometer railway is likely to bring the Hyperloop concept which Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally proposed in 2013 into reality.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

China is most likely to construct the first-ever super-high-speed railway line that allows maglev trains to travel up to 1,000km per hour in a vacuum tunnel between Shanghai and Hangzhou, reported South China Morning Post on April 23.

The 150-kilometer railway is likely to bring the Hyperloop concept which Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally proposed in 2013 into reality.

Scientists have quantified and evaluated six demonstration lines with the most suitable construction conditions. Two affluent cities in the eastern coastal area ultimately stood out, according to the report which quoted a paper published in the Chinese journal Railway Standard Design.

The super-high-speed transport system uses vacuum-sealed tubes to transport passengers and cargo.

The paper identified the two coastal cities as the most suitable due to their high population density, strong economic activity, flat terrain, and high level of technological feasibility.

The project will provide significant economic potential and help China maintain its leading position in high-speed railway technology, the report said.

Several other candidate lines have also been considered, including the Beijing-Shijiazhuang, Guangzhou-Shenzhen, and Chengdu-Chongqing lines.

The Beijing-Shijiazhuang line will connect the capital city and Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, thus connecting the two main cities in the north and relieving pressure on the existing transportation routes of the Chinese capital.

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen line will link two important economic and manufacturing hubs in the Pearl River Delta region and aid in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The Chengdu-Chongqing line will connect two major cities in western China, which is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tesla
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     