Digital book readership in China reaches 530m in 2022: report

The number of digital book readers in China reached 530 million in 2022, up 4.75 percent year on year, according to an industry report.

The number of digital book readers in China reached 530 million in 2022, up 4.75 percent year on year, according to an industry report.

The overall scale of China's digital reading market reached 46.35 billion yuan (US$6.73 billion), according to the China digital readership report 2022 released at the 9th China Digital Reading Conference in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Monday.

Individuals aged between 19 and 45 constitute the majority of digital book readers in China, accounting for 67.15 percent of overall readers.

Last year, 618,100 Chinese digital books were released abroad last year, a year-on-year increase of more than 50 percent.