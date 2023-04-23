﻿
Shucheng showcases its attractions in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Shanghai furthered its ties with Shucheng in Anhui Province through the launch of a cultural and tourism season in Qingpu District over the weekend.
Zhang Xiangyang / Ti Gong

Scenic Shucheng

Shucheng, located at the eastern foot of Dabie Mountain, boasts rich natural and historical tourism resources. It is home to the famous Wanfo Lake scenic area, a 5A (China's top grade) tourist attraction, the Wanfo Mountain Forest Park, Zhou Yu City, and tea plantations and hotsprings.

Zhou Yu City was built on the former site where legendary general Zhou Yu (AD 175-210) recruited soldiers and trained troops more than 1,800 years ago.

Shucheng unveiled its tourism and industrial projects to lure business investment from Shanghai as well as high-speed railway tour routes.

Shucheng showcases its attractions in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Wanfo Lake

It kicked off a high-speed railway culture and tourism season in Shanghai at the same time.

The event opened a new chapter in the all-round cooperation of Qingpu and Shucheng.

Qingpu and Shucheng are good neighbors and partners in implementing and promoting the national strategy of the Yangtze River Delta integration, said Zhang Yan, deputy director of Qingpu District.

They will work together to boost the flourishing development of culture, tourism and industry, said Zhang.

Shucheng has been stepping up efforts in the integration of the region, with equipment manufacturing, electronic information and agricultural and sideline products processing its three advantage industries.

Shucheng showcases its attractions in Shanghai
Zhang Xiangyang / Ti Gong

A reservoir

Shucheng showcases its attractions in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Wanfo Mountain.

