﻿
News / Nation

China creates over 2.5 million new jobs for fresh graduates

Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
As of Wednesday, about 2.53 million new jobs had been created for Chinese college graduates this year via an employment promotion campaign.
Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0

As of Wednesday, about 2.53 million new jobs had been created for Chinese college graduates this year via an employment promotion campaign, said the Ministry of Education on Saturday.

The ministry launched the campaign last November, with 2,415 universities and colleges participating in the initiative.

During the campaign, education authorities at the provincial level were required to help bridge higher education institutions with enterprises, taking into consideration the major layouts of the former and the recruitment demands of the latter.

Meanwhile, universities and colleges were encouraged to invite employers to recruitment activities on campus and offer them necessary assistance.

So far, more than 1.45 million enterprises have provided approximately 35.1 million pieces of job information through 125,000 offline recruitment activities across the country, according to the ministry.

The ministry added that it will hold a special week-long employment promotion event in May, with greater efforts to expand channels of employment and provide guidance services for job-hunting graduates.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     