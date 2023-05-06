China completes world's first interventional BCI experiment on non-human primates

World's first interventional brain-computer interface (BCI) experiment on non-human primates was successfully completed on Thursday.

World's first interventional brain-computer interface (BCI) experiment on non-human primates was successfully completed on Thursday, by a research team led by scientists with Nankai University.

Through building a BCI to the monkey's brain, scientists successfully identified and collected electroencephalography signals which achieved control over a mechanical arm.

This experiment is significant for advancing research in the field of brain science, and marks China's BCI technology ranking among the world's top level, said Duan Feng, the team leader and a professor at Nankai University.

Compared to traditional invasive and non-invasive BCI, interventional BCI has balanced the stability of recognition and safety, Duan told Xinhua.