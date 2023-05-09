China strongly condemns Canada for expelling Chinese diplomat

The Chinese embassy in Canada on Monday strongly condemned Canada for asking one Chinese consular official to leave Canada.

According to a news release from the Chinese embassy, the Canadian side blatantly declared one consular official from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto persona non grata based on rumors of the so-called "China Interference" hyped up by some politicians and media.

It said that this has seriously violated international law, basic norms governing international relations and the related bilateral agreements, and sabotaged the China-Canada relations, and that the Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this, and has lodged a stern protest with the Canadian side.

"The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side," the release said.

China never interferes in other countries internal affairs, the Chinese embassy said. The so-called "China Interference" is totally groundless, which is the out-and-out smear of China and the political manipulation driven by ideological bias. Such provocations by the Canadian side have severely undermined the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel.

It must be pointed out that Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel to Canada always perform their duties in accordance with related international conventions and bilateral agreements. Instead of protecting China's diplomatic and consular personnel's legitimate rights, the Canadian side has chosen to condone and echo the anti-China forces' hype-up and conduct extreme actions against a Chinese consular official. China does not accept this completely, it said.

"We urge the Canadian side to step back from the brink and refrain from moving further down the wrong path," the release said. "If the Canadian side acts wantonly and arbitrarily, it will be met with China's resolute and strong reactions."