Authorities detained four people responsible in a renovation project that damaged a 31-story residential building in northeast China by removing a load-bearing wall.

Authorities have taken action in the case of a 31-story residential building in northeast China that suffered significant damage due to a renovation project.

Four people responsible in the project have been detained for removing a load-bearing wall without appropriate safety measures.

The incident happened in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province caused varying degrees of cracking on walls of floors 4 to 21 of the building, and over 200 households were evacuated.

dzwww.com

Investigation teams and emergency response protocols have been established, and support services are being provided to affected residents, local government told China Central Television yesterday.

"The affected residents have been relocated, and we have set up working groups to provide support services and answer residents' questions." They added.

Compensations have begun for over 240 households affected.

"The authorities are now focusing on compensation and determining appropriate prices," Local residents told thepaper.cn on May 2. They have reported significant losses due to the incident, with over 240 households estimated to have suffered a total loss of approximately 168 million yuan (US$24.27 million).

Ti Gong

National and provincial-level institutions have launched investigations to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

Based on their recommendations, emergency support measures have been taken to prevent any further damage to the building's structural components.