Two holidays combine to give an eight-day break

The three-day Dragon Boat Festival will be from June 22 to 24 while the National Day holiday will coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival to become an eight-day holiday.
The upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival will be from June 22 to 24 while the National Day holiday will coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival to become an eight-day holiday.

People need to work on June 25 (Sunday) as it will be treated as a working day to compensate for the three-day break.

The Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu Jie (端午节) in Chinese, falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month and is celebrated to commemorate Qu Yuan (340-278 BC), a famous scholar in ancient China.

The National Day holiday falls between September 29 and October 6, with the Mid-Autumn Festival happening on the first day.

The eight-day holiday will be followed by a seven-day work week as October 7 (Saturday) and 8 (Sunday) will also be working days to compensate for the eight-day holiday.

