﻿
News / Nation

China to further assist developing countries with medical aid teams: spokesperson

Xinhua
  23:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
With Chinese medical aid teams currently working hard at 115 sites in 56 countries around the world, China will continue to provide assistance to developing countries.
Xinhua
  23:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0

With Chinese medical aid teams currently working hard at 115 sites in 56 countries around the world, China will continue to provide assistance to developing countries and improve the health and well-being of people around the world, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a query related to Chinese medical aid teams abroad.

Recently, many countries spoke highly of the work of Chinese medical teams. The Chinese medical team was awarded National Order of Merit, Cooperation and Development Medal by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau. The traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) anti-COVID team from China was awarded the Knight Medal of the Kingdom of Cambodia by the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

"China dispatched its first medical aid team abroad 60 years ago," Mao said, adding that since then, a total of 30,000 medical personnel have treated over 290 million local patients in 76 countries and regions, including Africa and Asia, with widely recognized achievements.

Mao said that as a developing country, China has always shared weal and woe with fellow developing countries. "The 60-year international medical assistance demonstrates that the Chinese people love peace, value life and have the original aspiration of mutual help and common pursuit of happiness with other developing countries," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     