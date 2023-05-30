See-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-16 mission

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-16 crewed space mission was held on Tuesday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Xinhua

At the command of Xu Xueqiang, commander-in-chief of China's manned space program, astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao set off at 6:44 am (Beijing Time).

As of Tuesday, the Shenzhou-15 crew has stayed in the country's space station for half a year, and is preparing for the arrival of the Shenzhou-16 crew.

The Shenzhou-16 spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 9:31am on Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.