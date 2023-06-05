﻿
Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists

A new batch of scientific experiment samples has been brought back to Earth with the return capsule of China's Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship from China's space station Tiangong.
Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists

The samples have been delivered to the scientists of the space application system for subsequent research and studies.

A new batch of scientific experiment samples has been brought back to Earth with the return capsule of China's Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship from China's space station Tiangong, the Science and Technology Daily reported Monday.

The samples have been delivered to the scientists of the space application system for subsequent research and studies.

The space application system, along with the return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 spaceship, sent back the experimental samples of a total of 15 scientific projects, according to the report.

The samples, weighing more than 20 kilograms, will be used in life experiments and material experiments.

The scientists will conduct molecular biology, cell biology, in-orbit growth and metabolism analyses on the samples in life experiments.

The samples of the material experiments will be tested and analyzed in the laboratory to study the physical properties and chemical changes of the materials that are difficult to know in the ground gravity environment.

Shenzhou-15's return capsule touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 6:33 am (Beijing Time) on Sunday.

