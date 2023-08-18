China issues yellow alert for geological disasters

Chinese authorities on Friday evening issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters in parts of southwest China triggered by heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration have warned of risks of rain-induced geological disasters in some areas of the southern part of Sichuan, the northeastern part of Yunnan and the southeastern part of Tibet from 8pm Friday to 8pm Saturday.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with potential dangers.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.