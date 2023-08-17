Taiwan restrictions on mainland products suspected of violating WTO rules: MOC
A preliminary investigation shows that Taiwan region's restrictions on products from the Chinese mainland are suspected of violating the World Trade Organization rules, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
