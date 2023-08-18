﻿
News / Nation

China developer Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

AFP
  12:04 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Thursday, court documents showed.
AFP
  12:04 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0

Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Thursday, court documents showed, a measure that protects its US assets while it attempts to restructure.

Evergrande, once China's top property developer, was found in 2021 to be struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities.

In the latest filings in New York, Tianji Holding and Scenery Journey – of which Evergrande is the ultimate holding company – filed for Chapter 15 protection, which provides mechanisms for dealing with insolvency cases involving more than one country.

Evergrande has worked on an offshore debt restructuring agreement for months and unveiled a proposal earlier this year.

The plan offers creditors a choice to swap their debt into new notes issued by the company and equities in two subsidiaries, Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

Evergrande first defaulted on its bonds in 2021, fanning fears of a contagion.

The latest court documents referenced restructuring proceedings in Hong Kong.

In July, Evergrande reported a net loss of more than US$113 billion in 2021 and 2022.

The group's liabilities stood at almost US$340 billion at the end of 2022, with US$85 billion of borrowings. The developer had at that time about US$2 billion in total cash.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Ying
Evergrande Group
Evergrande
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     