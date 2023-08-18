Four-nation operation targets telecom fraud and gambling crimes in cross-border crackdown

China, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos came together in Chiang Mai, Thailand on August 15 and 16 to crack down on telecommunication and Internet fraud for curtailing human trafficking.

Ti Gong

China, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos joined hands to start a special operation to combat rampant gambling-related fraud and its associated crimes in the region.

The initiative was unveiled in Chiang Mai, Thailand in a meeting on August 15 to 16, according to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

A cooperation center for the operation will be established in Thailand's Chiang Mai province.

The goal of the operation is to intensify efforts against crimes such as human trafficking, kidnapping, and illegal detention, all stemming from gambling and fraud activities prevalent in the region.

This initiative signifies a united front against the surge of telecommunications network scams and online gambling offenses, aiming to reverse the escalating crimes.

The meeting also explored the prospect of broadening cooperation to encompass Cambodia and Vietnam, as well as international entities like Interpol and the United Nations, according to National News Bureau of Thailand.