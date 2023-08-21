Xi leaves for BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Monday for the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a state visit to South Africa.

Xi is visiting at the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. While in South Africa, the two leaders will co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and director of the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, among others.