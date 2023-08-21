﻿
News / Nation

6 missing after heavy rain in China's Sichuan

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2023-08-21       0
Xinhua
A search for six people is underway in a village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, southwest China, after a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, local authorities said.

At about 5 am on Monday, a brief bout of heavy rain triggered a natural disaster at a highway construction site along a river in Dengchang Village, Jinyang County. There were 85 people on site, according to the local government's preliminary investigation.

As of 1:30 pm on Monday, while 79 people had been rescued, the search continues.

In response to the incident, Jinyang County has organized a response team comprising more than 500 people responsible for search and rescue efforts, and heightened on-site risk investigation and monitoring.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
