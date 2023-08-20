﻿
HKSAR holds 1st 2023 Policy Address District Forum

Xinhua
John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on Sunday attended the first 2023 Policy Address District Forum to communicate with the public.
John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on Sunday attended the first 2023 Policy Address District Forum to communicate with the public on issues ranging from local transportation, aging population, to cultural and arts policies.

The District Forum was held at Aldrich Bay Government Primary School in Shau Kei Wan and attended by over 100 residents from all walks of life.

Lee said the public generally agreed to the governance policy in the 2022 Policy Address, and he hopes to listen to more public views and consolidate the objectives and implementation of different policies, so as to deepen and broaden policies as well as identify priorities.

Hong Kong, with favorable opportunities and development momentum, is a place where dreams can be realized, Lee said, adding that the HKSAR government has been constantly working to attract investment and talents, while introducing measures to nurture local talents.

On the tourism market, Lee said Hong Kong has introduced many short-term policies because Hong Kong, as a "gourmet city," enjoys advantages such as convenience, freedom and inclusiveness.

The 2023 Policy Address will be delivered on October 25, and the HKSAR government will conduct more than 30 consultation sessions to listen to views and suggestions of the Legislative Council members, representatives of various sectors and members of the public.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
