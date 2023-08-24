China bans import of Japanese aquatic products citing Fukushima radiation concerns

AFP

China suspends the imports of Japanese aquatic products starting Thursday, in response to escalating worries about potential radiation hazards linked to Japan's unilateral decision to discharge Fukushima's nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.

Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, despite raging opposition from both at home and abroad.

The move aligns with China's dedication to safeguarding public health and honoring international trade commitments, including the guidelines of the World Trade Organization (WTO), China's Customs Administration said in a statement.

China has to take proactive measures to ensure its population's safety and food supply chain integrity, the statement said.

China will monitor Japan's water disposal and adjust regulations accordingly to prevent risks from potential radioactive contamination.