﻿
News / Nation

More than 36,000 evacuated in China's Fuzhou due to Typhoon Haikui

Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
More than 36,000 people in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, have been temporarily evacuated as Typhoon Haikui brought heavy rainstorms, authorities said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
More than 36,000 evacuated in China's Fuzhou due to Typhoon Haikui
CFP

Vehicles drive on a flooded road in Fuzhou,capital of east China's Fujian Province, September 6.

More than 36,000 people in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, have been temporarily evacuated as Typhoon Haikui brought heavy rainstorms, authorities said Wednesday.

As of 7am Wednesday, torrential rains had inflicted damage to 147 townships of the city, leading to a direct economic loss of over 552 million yuan (US$76.7 million), according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Multiple areas of the city experienced heavy rainstorms starting from 9pm Tuesday, with cumulative precipitation from 9pm Tuesday to 5am Wednesday breaking three-hour and six-hour maximum rainfall records of the Wushan national weather station.

Primary schools, middle schools, kindergartens and extracurricular training institutions remained suspended on Wednesday, and urban buses, subways, trains and airport shuttle buses temporarily suspended operations. Resorts and parks were temporarily closed.

Fujian Province raised the emergency response for heavy rains to Level II at 11pm Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues to lash the city.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     