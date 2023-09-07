China proposes to complete Version 3.0 ASEAN-China FTA negotiations by 2024

According to the list, China will promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

China has proposed to accelerate ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Negotiations and strive to conclude negotiations in 2024, said a list of China's cooperation initiatives for the ASEAN-related summits.

The list contains a total of 39 initiatives for the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, which are expected to generate fruitful outcomes.

China encourages ASEAN countries to make good use of the ASEAN-China Cooperation Fund and jointly work for high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

China is ready to take the lead in signing the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in support of ASEAN countries' efforts to build and maintain a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia.

China is committed to working with ASEAN countries for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and for progress in consultations of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC). China also works to strengthen practical cooperation in marine science and technology, environmental cooperation, safety of navigation, search and rescue, fishing, combating transnational crimes, etc.

China will make an additional donation to the ASEAN-China Cooperation Fund in 2024.

The list also said that China supports having capacity-building activities with the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change. China will launch the ASEAN-China Initiative on Climate-Resilient Friendship Cities and low-carbon community development projects so as to raise awareness of climate change in the public.

The 26th China-ASEAN Summit and the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit were held Wednesday in Jakarta, while the 18th East Asia Summit is scheduled to convene Thursday.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.