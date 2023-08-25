China renews blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country

China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 2pm Friday to 2pm Saturday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions such as Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Gansu, Qinghai and Tibet, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of children, while drivers have been advised to remain alert and cautious due to potential road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.