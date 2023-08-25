﻿
News / Nation

China renews blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country

Xinhua
  19:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.
Xinhua
  19:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0

China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 2pm Friday to 2pm Saturday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions such as Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Gansu, Qinghai and Tibet, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of children, while drivers have been advised to remain alert and cautious due to potential road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     