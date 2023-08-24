Cosmetics brands assure consumers on product safety after Fukushima discharge

Amid concerns over health and safety, Chinese social media users have made lists of cosmetic and toiletry products from Japan after it began discharging nuclear-contaminated water.

Amid concerns over health and safety, Chinese social media users have put together lists of cosmetic and toiletry products from Japan after the country began discharging nuclear-contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday.

Reacting to this, several Japanese brands have been rushing to reassure customers.

Kao (China) Holding Co, a subsidiary of famous Japanese cosmetics firm Kao Corp, said that all of its imported products are tested for radioactive substance by China's Customs.

All its cosmetic and toiletry products meet China's testing requirements and quality standards. To ensure absolute safety, consumers can also buy from authorized sellers, a customer service staff of Kao China told Jiupai News.

Japanese retailer MUJI noted that most of its products in China's outlets are made in the country. If consumers are still worried, they can check the package for the country of origin.

Famous Japanese cosmetics brand SK-II pointed out that its products are manufactured in Shiga-ken, which is located in west Japan. Its production plants are far away from Fukushima Prefecture, and no radioactive contamination has been detected there so far.

Also, an official of the firm told Jiupai News that their cosmetics are made with freshwater that goes through advanced treatment techniques, with the water quality tested daily.

Multinational giant Procter & Gamble, SK-II's parent company, issued a statement to assure customers about the safety of its products, saying that all of them go through strict safety assessment and abide by China's market regulation and production requirements.

The SK-II products shipped to China have all gone through radiation-related tests in laboratories appointed by the Chinese government, according to P&G's statement.

Shu Uemura, a subsidiary of French cosmetic giant L'Oreal, asserted that its cosmetics are not only produced in Japan but in multiple locations around the globe, all of which strictly follow the environment, health, and safety (EHS) management system and quality management measures. Consumers needn't to worry about product safety.