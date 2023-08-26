Flight attendant in ICU after falling from plane

A China Southern Airlines flight attendant is currently receiving ICU care after falling from a 4-meter-high air stair.

The flight attendant accidentally fell from an air stair while handing over passengers' lost belongings to the ground staff before the takeoff of China Southern Airlines flight CZ3352 (traveling from Changzhou to Shenzhen) at 2:40pm on Wednesday.

The injured individual was quickly taken to Changzhou No. 4 People's Hospital for emergency medical treatment and is currently receiving intensive care in the ICU.

The company said on Saturday that "an investigation is underway."