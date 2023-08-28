﻿
News / Nation

Vlogger fakes "haunted-house" exploration video, ordered to apologize

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
A vlogger's exploration video of an unoccupied house in China has led to a legal dispute after the house's owner recognized the property from the video.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0

A vlogger with 2.5 million followers has drawn criticism after posting a video of an unoccupied house, claiming that it was a haunted house where two young people had died.

In June, Lu, the vlogger, uploaded the exploration video of the house in Zhenyuan Town, southwest China's Guizhou Province, which he claimed was haunted, with spooky music and a filter.

The video received over 719,000 likes and 2.8 million views in just ten days on social media platforms.

Vlogger fakes "haunted-house" exploration video, ordered to apologize

A screenshot of the house from Lu's video.

However, the house's owner, Zhou, recognized the property from the video and identified herself to the vlogger.

She explained that the house belonged to her parents, who had died in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

The house had stayed unoccupied since. Zhou felt insulted by the vlogger's video and asked Lu to delete the video, which he declined and blocked her.

Zhou and her brother sued Lu at a local court for the hurtful comments and the online attention the video had caused.

On August 16, the court ruled that Lu should apologize to Zhou and her brother for the damage caused and pay 3,000 yuan (US$411) as mental damage compensation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     