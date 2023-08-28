﻿
News / Nation

Clean energy overtakes coal for first time in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
As of the end of July, the installed capacity of clean energy in Zhejiang Province reached 57.51 million kilowatts, surpassing that of coal power units for the first time.
Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0

As of the end of July, the installed capacity of clean energy in east China's Zhejiang Province reached 57.51 million kilowatts, surpassing that of coal power units for the first time, according to the latest data from State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Of the total installed power capacity of Zhejiang, clean energy accounted for 46 percent, coal 40.1 percent, natural gas power 10.7 percent, and the remaining 3.2 percent held by other sources, according to the company.

In recent years, the province has promoted the adoption of clean energy by expanding the use of wind power, solar energy and nuclear energy, among other initiatives, thereby reducing the reliance on coal.

The rise in the share of installed capacity of clean energy has brought new opportunities to emerging industries such as photovoltaics, power batteries and new-energy vehicles (NEVs).

Previous data showed that nearly 1 million charging poles had been installed across the province. It plans to build more than 2.3 million charging poles by 2025 to meet the charging demand of over 4 million NEVs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     