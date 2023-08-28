Direct air service links China's Hangzhou with Spain's Madrid

A new direct air route has been launched between Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province in east China, and Madrid, Spain.

The maiden flight of JD 361, operated by Beijing Capital Airlines, left Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport for Madrid on August 27, carrying more than 240 passengers on an Airbus A330 aircraft. Two round trips are scheduled weekly via the new air service.

This is the fourth intercontinental passenger route launched this year by Xiaoshan airport, after Rome in Italy, Lisbon in Portugal, and Cairo in Egypt.

The new direct route to Madrid is expected to further improve the airport's international air service network, and effectively enhance economic and trade exchanges, and tourism and cultural communication between China and Spain, said the airport.