﻿
News / Nation

Chinese, Indonesian police arrest 88 for nude-chat extortion

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
A joint operation by Chinese and Indonesian police on Batam Island, Indonesia, resulted in the arrest of 88 suspects and seizure of equipment used to defraud victims across China.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0

Eighty-eight suspects have been apprehended by Chinese and Indonesian police for suspected involvement in nude-chat extortion on Batam Island in Indonesia.

More than 80 computers, 200 mobile phones, and a large number of bank cards and other tools for committing telecom and Internet fraud crimes were seized, and 88 suspects were arrested in the joint operation launched by Chinese and Indonesian police on Batam Island on August 29.

Preliminary investigations link the gang to over 40 extortion cases across China, and further investigation is continuing. Chinese police will escort the 88 suspects back to China soon.

In recent years, the crime of nude chat extortion has become a serious and frequent type of new crime in the field of telecom and Internet fraud.

Fraudsters attract and divert their victims by posting erotic information on social platforms, live-streaming platforms, forums, and other channels to induce victims to add them as friends. They then send Trojan App download links to steal phone address books and other information.

They also hire women or play pornography videos to chat with their victim and encourage them to perform indecent acts, which they secretly record for the purpose of extorting money by threatening to release the indecent videos.

Many victims choose to pay money to the criminals due to their concern for their reputations and fear of exposure.

Some victims are repeatedly extorted, stripped of their belongings, and even borrow huge amounts of debt on online loan platforms. Some victims, unable to bear the immense psychological pressure, have committed suicide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     