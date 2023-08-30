﻿
China-Mongolia border port resumes railway passenger traffic

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0
Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, welcomed the first batch of 74 inbound visitors on Wednesday morning, as the port resumed railway passenger traffic.
Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, welcomed the first batch of 74 inbound visitors on Wednesday morning, as the port resumed railway passenger traffic.

The arrival of the visitors in China marks the resumption of customs clearance services for passenger traffic between the Erenhot and Dzamin Uud railway ports after a suspension of about three years due to the pandemic, according to the Erenhot port customs authorities.

The Erenhot railway port is the only entry and exit point for China-Europe freight trains in the middle corridor.

The resumption of passenger traffic is expected to greatly facilitate the travel for attendees of the upcoming international and China-Mongolia expos scheduled in China, while also fueling the growth of China-Mongolia trade.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
