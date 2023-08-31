Chinese ambassador warns against decoupling, conflict between China, US

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Tuesday warned against decoupling and conflict between Beijing and Washington in a speech at a business forum.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Tuesday warned against decoupling and conflict between Beijing and Washington in a speech at a business forum.

Addressing the fifth US-China Business Forum held by Forbes, to which Xie was invited, the ambassador said the biggest risk is any decoupling between China and the United States, and the largest source of insecurity comes from any confrontation between the two.

Any conflict or confrontation between China and the United States would produce no winner, but only spell disaster for the world, Xie said. The only right choice for the two countries is to combat global challenges together, and deliver more peace and development dividends to the world, he added.

Responding to voices that emerged recently spreading doom and gloom about the Chinese economy, Xie said the voices will not make oneself any better, and the world will be better off when China fares well.

Xie said that friends from the business community are important "stakeholders" in the China-US relationship. He encouraged them to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation and play a vital role in deepening bilateral exchanges and stabilizing China-US relations.

One of his important tasks, Xie said, is to seek out supporters of China-US relations, reduce differences and disagreements, and expand dialogue and cooperation, to jointly bring the China-US relationship back to the right track and move it forward.

"Going forward, we need to continue taking concrete steps, no matter how small they may look," Xie said, suggesting that the two sides explore more tangible cooperation outcomes and inject more positive energy into bilateral relations, for instance, by adjusting the China travel advisery, renewing the China-US agreement on cooperation in science and technology, holding the China-US Tourism Leadership Summit, and facilitating visa application and border entry for each other's citizens.