﻿
News / Nation

Chinese ambassador warns against decoupling, conflict between China, US

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Tuesday warned against decoupling and conflict between Beijing and Washington in a speech at a business forum.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Tuesday warned against decoupling and conflict between Beijing and Washington in a speech at a business forum.

Addressing the fifth US-China Business Forum held by Forbes, to which Xie was invited, the ambassador said the biggest risk is any decoupling between China and the United States, and the largest source of insecurity comes from any confrontation between the two.

Any conflict or confrontation between China and the United States would produce no winner, but only spell disaster for the world, Xie said. The only right choice for the two countries is to combat global challenges together, and deliver more peace and development dividends to the world, he added.

Responding to voices that emerged recently spreading doom and gloom about the Chinese economy, Xie said the voices will not make oneself any better, and the world will be better off when China fares well.

Xie said that friends from the business community are important "stakeholders" in the China-US relationship. He encouraged them to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation and play a vital role in deepening bilateral exchanges and stabilizing China-US relations.

One of his important tasks, Xie said, is to seek out supporters of China-US relations, reduce differences and disagreements, and expand dialogue and cooperation, to jointly bring the China-US relationship back to the right track and move it forward.

"Going forward, we need to continue taking concrete steps, no matter how small they may look," Xie said, suggesting that the two sides explore more tangible cooperation outcomes and inject more positive energy into bilateral relations, for instance, by adjusting the China travel advisery, renewing the China-US agreement on cooperation in science and technology, holding the China-US Tourism Leadership Summit, and facilitating visa application and border entry for each other's citizens.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     