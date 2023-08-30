China chip stocks rally after Huawei's low-key launch of new Mate 60 Pro phone

Chinese chip stocks rallied on Wednesday following Huawei Technologies' launch of its new Mate 60 Pro phone, as investors speculated it could be using a 5G capable chip.

Reuters

Since 2019, the US has restricted Huawei from buying advanced chips and software from US companies, which has decimated its consumer electronics business and left it only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

On Tuesday, the company began selling its Mate 60 Pro around midday for 6,999 yuan (US$960) in an unusually low-key fashion, having given no advance notice or conducted advertising. Staff at Huawei and sales personnel at stores in Beijing and Shenzhen also told Reuters they were caught off-guard.

The specifications provided for the Mate 60 advertised its ability to make satellite calls, but provided no information on the power of the chipset inside.

Still, online users who managed to purchase the phone began posting videos of themselves conducting tests that they said showed it could match the network speeds of 5G chipset phones as well as screenshots saying it used a Kirin 9000s chip.

The phone's launch also rose to be the number one most searched subject on Weibo on Wednesday with excited netizens saying the launch marked the overcoming of US restrictions.

In an indication that the phones were selling fast, by the afternoon Huawei's website said buyers would only be able to receive their phones earliest on Sept. 17.

Huawei, whose woes with Washington have become a key flashpoint in U.S.-China relations, declined to comment on whether the phone was 5G capable but said in a statement the Mate 60 series was its most powerful Mate model ever.

The launch of the Mate 60 Pro also coincided with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China.

China's semiconductor sector jumped more than 2.5% on Wednesday, sending weekly gains to roughly 8 percent. China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is up roughly 10 percent for the week.

Nicole Peng, Senior VP of Mobility at Canalys, said it would be crucial for Huawei to provide clarification on its technology, given the high level of market interest.

"If it is indeed true that Huawei is able to develop own 5G SoC (system-on-chip) that exceeds industry current development timeline, it signals a significant leap in its R&D capabilities. It creates huge disruption to the semi industry especially to its competitors," she said.