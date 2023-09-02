Student expelled for cat abuse at Nanyang Tech

A student surnamed Li was expelled from Nanyang Institute of Technology in Henan Province on Saturday after being found involved in cat abuse.

A student surnamed Li was expelled from Nanyang Institute of Technology in Henan Province on Saturday after being found involved in cat abuse.

On August 27, netizens reported that Li had posted a video of cat abuse on social media and described the abuse in detail in writing.

After an investigation by the school, it was confirmed that the cat abuse video had been posted by Li, a student from the 2020 class, leading to his expulsion.