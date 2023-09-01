China improves civil litigation procedures related to foreign affairs

Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, which focuses on improving civil litigation procedures related to foreign affairs.

Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, which focuses on improving civil litigation procedures related to foreign affairs.

The amendment expands Chinese courts' jurisdiction over foreign affairs-related civil cases.

It improves the efficiency of the delivery of documents to parties involved in such cases, aiming to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

The amendment also refines the legal assistance system for foreign affairs-related civil cases by adding provisions for overseas investigations and evidence collection.

The amended law, passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on January 1, 2024.